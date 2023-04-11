USD/CAD reverses an intraday dip and climbs back above the 1.3500 mark. Softer Oil prices undermine the Loonie and act as a tailwind for the major. A positive risk tone weighs on the safe-haven USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD steadily moves back above 1.3500 mark, lacks follow-through buying - April 11, 2023
- AutoLeap gears up for growth with $40 million CAD Series B - April 11, 2023
- USD/CAD: A low close today should see as softer USD tone follow – Scotiabank - April 11, 2023