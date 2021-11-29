USD/CAD in the near term has an upward bias, would find resistance around 1.2800. On Monday, in the Asian session, the USD/CAD edged lower as COVID-19 worries about the omicron variant scale back a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD steady around 1.2760s, as COVID-19 omicron variant worries ease - November 29, 2021
- GBP/CAD bulls should move the price bullish SHS pattern on daily - November 29, 2021
- GBP/CAD Is Bullish Now as Technical Price Action Shows Longs - November 29, 2021