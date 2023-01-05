SMA and rebounds from a one-month low touched on Thursday. Looming recession risks weigh on investors’ sentiment and benefit the safe-haven greenback. An uptick in oil prices could underpin the Loonie …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD sticks to gains above 1.3500 mark, holds comfortably above 100-day SMA - January 5, 2023
- USD/CAD declines towards 1.3450 amid upbeat market mood, US/Canada Employment eyed - January 4, 2023
- USD/CAD Grapples with Support as Bearish Momentum Gains - January 4, 2023