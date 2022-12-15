USD/CAD regains some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacks follow-through buying. Retreating oil prices undermines the Loonie and lends support amid a modest USD uptick. Depressed US bond yields …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD sticks to gains above mid-1.3500s amid softer oil prices, modest USD uptick - December 15, 2022
- USD/CAD marches towards 1.3600 as Oil retreats, US Dollar rebounds ahead of key central bank updates - December 14, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears eye a break of bull cycle trendline - December 14, 2022