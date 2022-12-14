The intraday uptick could be solely attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the key central bank event risk, though a combination of factors caps the upside for the USD/CAD pair. Crude oil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD sticks to intraday gains, remains below 1.3600 ahead of FOMC decision - December 14, 2022
- USD/CAD to hold in a choppy range for now between 1.35-1.37 – Scotiabank - December 14, 2022
- Algoma Central Corporation declares CAD 1.35 special dividend - December 14, 2022