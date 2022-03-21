USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Monday and snapped four days of the losing streak. The Fed’s hawkish outlook acted as a tailwind for the USD and remained supportive of the move. Bullish crude …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD sticks to modest gains above 1.2600 mark, rallying oil prices to cap the upside - March 21, 2022
- USD/CAD bearish momentum below 1.2585 suggests continuation - March 21, 2022
- MedMe Health Secures CAD$2.7M Seed Funding - March 21, 2022