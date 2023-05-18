USD/CAD regains positive traction on Thursday and draws support from sustained USD buying. A modest downtick in Oil prices undermines the Loonie and contributes to the intraday uptick. The fundamental …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD sticks to modest intraday gains around 1.3470-75 area, lacks bullish conviction - May 18, 2023
- EDF: EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of $3 billion and CAD 500 million - May 18, 2023
- USD/CAD signal: forecast amid bets of Fed, BoC divergence - May 18, 2023