USD/CAD regains some positive traction on Friday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand. Thursday’s upbeat US macro data fuels hawkish Fed expectations and benefits the greenback. Bullish crude oil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD sticks to modest intraday gains, lacks follow-through amid bullish oil prices - January 27, 2023
- RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says India’s CAD ’eminently manageable’ - January 27, 2023
- USD/CAD Forecast: Seems vulnerable to challenge 200-day SMA, US PCE in focus - January 27, 2023