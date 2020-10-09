USD/CAD sticks to two-week lows near 1.3180 ahead of Canadian jobs data

USD/CAD faces double whammy and hits two-week lows. Dollar sell-off on stimulus hopes, WTI surge down the spot. Bears await Canadian jobs data, stimulus news for fresh cues. The USD/CAD pair extends …
