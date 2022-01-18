U SD/CAD still evolving within a short-term downtrend as CPI looms. Short-term technical analysis (click to enlarge chart) (click to enlarge chart) Time stamped: 18 Jan 2022 at 12 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD still evolving within a short-term downtrend as CPI looms - January 18, 2022
- CABG better than FFR-guided PCI for multivessel CAD, FAME-3 study. - January 17, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: On the back foot towards 1.2500 short-term key support - January 17, 2022