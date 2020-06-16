USD/CAD reversed back lower yesterday, reinforcing the view that strength was corrective and the focus is on the support seen at 1.3482/73, the Credit Suisse analyst team apprise. “We expect further …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Strenght fades, next support awaits at 1.3482/73 – Credit Suisse - June 16, 2020
- AUD/CAD exits a falling wedge - June 16, 2020
- USD/CAD climbs to session tops, inching back closer to 1.3600 mark - June 16, 2020