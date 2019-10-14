USD/CAD stretches higher to 1.3230 area as crude oil continue to slide

EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.
