WTI crude oil fades rebound from one-week low amid sluggish sentiment. Cautious sentiment ahead of US data joins mixed concerns over Fed rate hike, Sino-American talks to test momentum traders.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD struggles around 1.2500 on sluggish oil, steady yields, US Retail Sales eyed - November 15, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Slides Despite Weak Canadian Manufacturing - November 15, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: The 61.8% golden ratio could come under pressure - November 15, 2021