Broad USD weakness favored bears, oil dropped the most in three weeks on stockpile, growth concerns. Risk-off mood can renew buying but Canadian employment figure become the key. USD/CAD buyers fail …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD struggles below 1.2700 despite softer oil prices, Canada jobs eyed - September 9, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Eases Following the ECB Decision - September 9, 2021
- Irwin raises $25 million CAD as investor relations startup claims increased demand due to pandemic - September 9, 2021