USD/CAD seesaws around intraday low after a downbeat week-start trade. Geopolitical fears, OPEC+ determination to shrug off US push to halt supply cuts underpin WTI crude oil rebound. Hawkish Fedspeak …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD struggles below 1.3900 as crude oil pares weekly losses, Canada inflation eyed - October 16, 2022
- CAD/USD Weekly Forecast - October 16, 2022
- USD/CAD: Volatility Remains And Upwards Trend Is Consistent - October 16, 2022
Discussion about this post