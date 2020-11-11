The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session and remained confined in a range below mid-1.3000s. The pair struggled to capitalize on this week’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD struggles for directions, stuck in a range below mid-1.3000s - November 11, 2020
- Iosco County Central Dispatch to partner with other counties on new CAD system - November 10, 2020
- NZD/CAD Price Analysis: Target achieved ahead of RBNZ risk - November 10, 2020