USD/CAD bounces off the daily bottom to 1.2750, down 0.30% intraday, while nursing the previous day’s heavy run-up during Monday’s Asian session. Recovery in the prices of Canada’s main export item, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD struggles near 1.2750 as ‘Omnicron’ enters Canada, yields recover - November 28, 2021
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: COVID strikes again - November 28, 2021
- Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Market Size,Growth 2021–Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Demand, Opportunities and Forecast 2026 - November 27, 2021