USD/CAD edged lower for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. The USD failed to gain any traction despite a pickup in the US bond yields. Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and extended some …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD struggles near 1-month lows, below 1.3900 mark - April 14, 2020
- Siyata Mobile wins initial CAD 0.6 mln contract to supply healthcare workers managing battle against Covid-19 - April 14, 2020
- USD/CAD traders playing “stop hunt” - April 13, 2020