USD/CAD refreshed multi-week lows on Friday amid a broad-based USD weakness. A softer tone around crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit losses. Investors also seemed reluctant to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD struggles near multi-week lows, trying to defend 200-DMA ahead of NFP - September 3, 2021
- EquityLine gets CAD$25-million credit facility - September 3, 2021
- Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/CAD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF, AUD/NZD - September 3, 2021