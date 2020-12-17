The USD/CAD pair refreshed daily lows during the early European session, with bears still awaiting a sustained weakness below the 1.2700 mark. The pair witnessed some fresh selling on Thursday and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD struggles near multi-year lows, around 1.2700 mark - December 17, 2020
- Labrador Iron Ore Royalty declares CAD 1.80 dividend - December 17, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls eye weekly resistance line, 200-HMA - December 16, 2020