The USD/CAD pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen hovering near three-year lows, around the 1.2380 region. The pair added to the previous day’s post-FOMC slump …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD struggles near multi-year lows, below 1.2400 mark - March 18, 2021
- Launchtrip raises $4.7 million CAD seed round as tourism industry eyes pent-up demand for travel - March 18, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.2470 - March 17, 2021