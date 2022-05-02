USD/CAD is facing barricades near 1.2860 as investors await PMI’s release. A jumbo rate hike by the Fed looks imminent. Oil prices look to surpass $105.00 as Germany sees ending its dependence on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD struggles to breach 1.2860 ahead of PMI data, Fed remains in the spotlight - May 1, 2022
- CAD reports low turnout of jurors for Easter term - May 1, 2022
- CAD expected to hover around $1b in coming months - April 30, 2022