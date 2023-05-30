USD/CAD fades bounce off one-week low after snapping two-day downtrend, sidelined of late. WTI crude oil dropped the most in four weeks amid mixed sentiment. Mixed US data, month-end consolidation and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD struggles to cheer Oil price slump near 1.3600 as US Dollar retreats ahead of top-tier catalysts - May 30, 2023
- Water Ways Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results: Sales of CAD$4.1M and Net Profit of CAD$0.4M - May 30, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls are grazing on the bearish correction - May 30, 2023