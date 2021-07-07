USD/CAD rose above 1.2500 during the American session. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.60. WTI extends slide, trades below $72 after earlier rebound. After moving sideways …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD struggles to hold above 1.2500, eyes on FOMC Minutes
USD/CAD rose above 1.2500 during the American session. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.60. WTI extends slide, trades below $72 after earlier rebound. After moving sideways …