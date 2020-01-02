US Dollar Index climbs above 96.80 on Thursday. Crude oil continues to correct December rally, WTI trades below $61. After failing to break above the 1.3000 mark during the European trading hours on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD struggles to hold above 1.3000 - January 2, 2020
- Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Rewriting it’s Growth Cycle - January 2, 2020
- CAD/JPY: Bullish Momentum Exhausted, Breakdown Likely - January 2, 2020