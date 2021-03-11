USD/CAD fades bounce off 1.2610 after two consecutive days of downside. WTI keeps recovery moves from $63.38, US Treasury yields play their role. BOC couldn’t impress traders with status-quo, US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD struggles to keep 1.2600 as WTI eyes to regain $65.00 - March 10, 2021
- Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors - March 10, 2021
- All jury trials suspended for Hilary term — CAD - March 10, 2021