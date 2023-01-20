USD/CAD is registering moderate losses during the North American session, falling from daily highs nearby 1.3500 after the release of US and Canadian data, bolstering the Loonie (CAD), which is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD stumbles below the 20/100-day EMAs, eyeing 1.3400 - January 20, 2023
- iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF declares CAD 0.054 dividend - January 20, 2023
- USD/CAD aimless in a range, may struggle for direction – Scotiabank - January 20, 2023