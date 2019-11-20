After a speech that reaffirmed a neutral to dovish tilt in Canada’s monetary policy, USD/CAD surged in afternoon North American trade. Speaking Tuesday afternoon to the Finance Club of Montreal, Bank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD surges on Bank of Canada official’s speech - November 20, 2019
- CAD/JPY 4H Chart: Breaches channel pattern - November 20, 2019
- AUD/CAD Forecast: Short-Term Upside, With Longer-Term Downside - November 20, 2019