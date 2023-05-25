Consequently, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of a basket of six currencies vs. the greenback, trades at 104.266, gains 0.36%. Therefore, the USD/CAD climbs on a strong US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD surges past the 1.3600 mark amidst rising US bond yields; US political uncertainty - May 25, 2023
- CatIQ Issues Annual Update of Insurance Industry Exposure Database for Canada, CAD 6.2 trillion Personal Property Assets Insured Against Flood - May 25, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar fading - May 25, 2023