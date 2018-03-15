USD/CAD surges through 1.30 mark, highest since late June

• USD gains traction, defying lingering global trade-war concerns. • Stop run aggravates the upsurge during early NA session. • Positive oil prices did little to support commodity-linked Loonie. The USD/CAD pair finally broke out of its consolidative …
