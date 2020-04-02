USD/CAD surges to 1.4300 neighbourhood amid resurgent USD demand

USD/CAD rallies over 200 pips from daily lows amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Coronavirus concerns continue to boost the USD’s status as the global reserve currency. A strong rally in oil …
