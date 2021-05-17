The USD/CAD pair retreated around 25-30 pips from daily tops and refreshed session lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing weakness below the 1.2100 mark. The pair struggled to capitalize on its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD surrenders modest intraday gains, hangs near 1.2100 mark
The USD/CAD pair retreated around 25-30 pips from daily tops and refreshed session lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing weakness below the 1.2100 mark. The pair struggled to capitalize on its …