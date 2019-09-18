EUR/USD is currently trading just below the 30-day moving average (MA) of 1.1077. The pair has created bearish lower highs near the 30-day MA resistance in the last two weeks. GBP/USD nears crucial …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD technical analysis: 1.3230/35 support-area restricts immediate declines - September 17, 2019
- USD/CAD erases majority of daily gains, turns quiet around 1.3250 - September 17, 2019
- 3D CAD Software Market Enhance Growth Of $13.04 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc - September 17, 2019