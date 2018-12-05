USD/CAD Technical Analysis: 1.3300 target hit – Bank of Canada rate statement coming next

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD rallies to 76.8% summer 2017 – 2018 low Fibo on dovish BoC - December 5, 2018
- USD/CAD – CAD plummets on BoC rate decision - December 5, 2018
- USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Greenback rise to 6-month’s high post-Bank of Canada - December 5, 2018