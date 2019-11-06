USD/CAD bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of May-July downpour. 1.3100 holds the key to October lows, 1.3000 round-figure. The USD/CAD pair’s recent pullback from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD technical analysis: 50-day EMA, 1.3220/25 exert downside pressure - November 5, 2019
- USD/CAD technical analysis: 100-HMA, 1.3127/25 keep buyers hopeful - November 5, 2019
- Bird Construction declares CAD 0.0325 dividend - November 5, 2019