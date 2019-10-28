USD/CAD traders near three-month low with the MACD flashing bearish signals. Multiple lows marked since October 18, 2018, highlights the 1.3016/15 area as the key support. With the bearish signal from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD technical analysis: All eyes on 1.3016/15 horizontal support - October 27, 2019
- CAD Pro 7 Drum Microphone Kit - October 27, 2019
- CAD VX2 Dual Tube Condenser Microphone 2000s Blue - October 27, 2019