USD/CAD appears to have become moderately static after logging a near 32-month low of 1.2705 and forming a base around the 1.2700 handle. The flattening Ichimoku lines are backing this minor pause in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD technical analysis: Bearish course stabilises around 32-month base - December 15, 2020
- USD/CAD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around mid-1.2700s - December 15, 2020
- USD/CAD rejection happens after a retracement - December 15, 2020