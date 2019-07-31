USD/CAD nears the short-term key supports comprising 4H 200MA and a week-long ascending trend-line. 1.3200 seems to be the crucial resistance to watch during the upside. Failure to cross 1.3200 couldn …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD technical analysis: Buyers attempt comeback from 4H 200MA, multi-day old support-line
USD/CAD nears the short-term key supports comprising 4H 200MA and a week-long ascending trend-line. 1.3200 seems to be the crucial resistance to watch during the upside. Failure to cross 1.3200 couldn …