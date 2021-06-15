Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. EUR/USD is hovering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD technical analysis: Gains curbed by ceiling of trading range
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. EUR/USD is hovering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the …