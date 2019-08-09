USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback erratic against CAD below the 1.3270 resistance

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200, stable. The Italian government is in crisis as PM Conte clashes with his deputy Salvini. The US halted Huawei licenses in another battle in the trade war. GBP/USD is …
