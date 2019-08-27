EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD technical analysis: Set-up already seems to have turned in favour of bearish traders - August 27, 2019
- Engineering CAD Software Market looks to expand its size in Overseas Market - August 27, 2019
- Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) Exchange Rate Edges Higher As UK Mortgage Approvals Hit Two-Year High - August 27, 2019