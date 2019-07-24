EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany’s manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed. GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2500, paring its early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD technical analysis: Set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders, 1.3150 marks a key hurdle
EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany’s manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed. GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2500, paring its early …