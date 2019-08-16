EUR/USD: MACD turns bearish with 21-DMA, 23.6% Fibo. be key nearby resistance Following its drop to early-month levels, the EUR/USD pair takes the rounds to 1.1108 during Friday’s Asian session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD technical analysis: Struggles between 200-DMA and 50% Fibo. inside rising channel - August 16, 2019
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Pressured by U.S. Recession Fears - August 15, 2019
- USD/CAD advances to weekly highs near 1.3330 on upbeat US data - August 15, 2019