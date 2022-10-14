USD/CAD Technical Outlook . reversal was extremely hard in-line with the risk trade ; Downward bias favored moving into next week . USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Bi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Big Reversal Sets Up The Downside - October 14, 2022
- USD/CAD resumes the upside to reach session highs at 1.3785 - October 14, 2022
- PU-CAD hosts seminar, exhibition ‘Mian Ijazul Hassan Seven Decades of Painting’ - October 14, 2022
Discussion about this post