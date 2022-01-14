USD/CAD stalls rebound from two-month lows of 1.2453 amid DXY weakness. The retreat in WTI prices fails to deter CAD bulls ahead of key US Retail Sales. The pair clings onto the 200-DMA, bears await …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD testing bullish commitments at 200-DMA ahead of US Retail Sales - January 14, 2022
- USD/CAD Extends Bearish Price Series Ahead of US Retail Sales Report - January 13, 2022
- The USD/CAD Decline Below the 200-day Moving average on Soft PPI - January 13, 2022