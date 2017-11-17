USD/CAD tests highs near 1.2800 on CPI

Canadian CPI rose 1.4% YoY in October. US housing starts, building permits surprised to the upside. Spot trading closer to 1.2800 in the wake of data. The greenback picked up extra pace vs. its Canadian counterpart at the end of the week, lifting USD/CAD …
