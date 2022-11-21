USD/CAD moved towards the 1.3400 level as the strong sell-off pushed WTI oil towards $78. Today, USD/CAD traders also had a chance to take a look at Producer Prices data from Canada. The reports …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Tests Resistance At 1.3400 As WTI Oil Remains Under Strong Pressure - November 20, 2022
- Canadian inflation remains elevated. However, USD/CAD unfazed - November 19, 2022
- Electrical CAD Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Growth Factor, Revenue And Trends Outlook Report - November 19, 2022