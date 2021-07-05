USD/CAD pares part of its previous day’s loss on Monday but the pair is set to stay below the 1.2500 level, according to economists at OCBC Bank. “Upside momentum may have to take a break for now.” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD: The 1.25 mark set to cap the advance – OCBC - July 5, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Looks for more gains beyond 1.2350 - July 5, 2021
- Industrial CAD Market Size Estimation, Research Methodology, Competition Analysis, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2026 - July 5, 2021