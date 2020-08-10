It will be difficult for the Canadian dollar to strengthen until this major component of its economy is again profitable.” “The current but perhaps waning scenario has the US recovery in serious …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: The Canadian dollar is not master in its own house - August 10, 2020
- CAD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls and bears battle it out at daily structure - August 9, 2020
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Facing U.S. Tariff Wars - August 7, 2020