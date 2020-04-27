Global markets prefer the US currency in any risk aversion scenario and the resource based Northern economy is facing a prolonged slump in commodity pricing and usage, FXStreet’s analyst Joseph …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: The loonie is under a double interdict - April 27, 2020
- Asia-Pacific 3D CAD Market is slated to grow rapidly in the coming years - April 27, 2020
- Global CAD and PLM Software Market 2020 Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2025 - April 26, 2020